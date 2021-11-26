Feldman’s Favorites: Week 12

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), safety Jordan Poyer (21), quarterback Josh Allen (17), and tight end Dawson Knox (88) eat a Thanksgiving turkey while being interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

AJ's back in the win column and ready to put another streak together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The best part of Thanksgiving is the three F’s: food, family, and football. But let’s not forget the other two F’s: Feldman’s Favorites.

Last week, I had a lot to be thankful for in the 1:00 games as I stormed out to a 3-0 start, including picking two underdogs that one straight-up. The rest of the day was not quite as bountiful as losses in my final two games put me at 3-2 at the week.

Either way, another positive week puts me at 31-25-1. Time to build on that with another solid outing, which is already off to a good start.

As always, the lines are the consensus line at the Action Network at time of this article’s publication.

Bills -6.5 at Saints

This pick was made on Twitter on Thursday and the game kind of went how I thought it would. The Bills have feasted on bad QB’s this year and Thanksgiving night was no different.

Locking in Bills -6.5 as a Feldman’s Favorites. Bills have had no problems beating QB’s like Trevor Siemian, especially with his lack of weapons. Column later to come. — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) November 25, 2021

Let’s see what they do next week against the Pats.

Texans -2.5 vs. Jets

I’ll gladly take Houston giving less than a field goal in the “I can’t believe we beat the Titans” Bowl.

The Texans with Tyrod Taylor actually aren’t super terrible. They’re 3-1 against the spread in games that he starts. Houston is also 3-1 against the spread in home games this season.

The Jets are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games and Zach Wilson is back under center in his first game back from injury. The Texans have allowed just 30 points in their last two games and I don’t see the rookie lighting up the world in his first game played in a month.

Rams -2 at Packers

We get the Rams off of a bye against a banged-up Packers team. Sean McVay is 3-1 after a bye with all of his three wins coming by seven or more points. Matthew Stafford is 9-3 against the spread after a bye in his career.

The Packers are in a bit of a slump, going 1-2 straight-up in their last three games. With Aaron Rodgers still nursing that fracture toe and not practicing all week, I see Aaron Donald and company making his life pretty uncomfortable Sunday afternoon. This line started at Rams +1.5 but I still like them as short favorites.

Eagles -3.5 at Giants

The Eagles have found their groove in the last few weeks, featuring a heavy dosage of the run game and Jalen Hurts. They’re 3-1 over their last four games with all of their wins coming by at least 11 points.

The Giants are the 30th best run defense in the league according to DVOA and just fired their offensive coordinator. Recent history is also on the Eagles’ side, as they’ve won 12 of their last 14 games against the G-Men.

Vikings at 49ers Over 49

Both of these offenses are cooking right now. The 49ers have scored 30 or more points in three of their last four games. The Vikings have put up at least 27 in four of their last five and in three of those games, they scored at least 31.

Each team has a home in the top 10 for Offensive DVOA and neither team can say the same for their defense.

There are no weather concerns for this one so I expect points to come aplenty.

Week 11: 3-2

2021 Season: 31-25-1