ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — They say it’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you got back up.

Last week I made six picks. I fell down six times. It’s time to get back up.

At the very least, I’m providing you with all of the wrong picks to make. It’s one thing to be bad, it’s another to be 0-6 bad. Some would say that’s just as impressive as going 6-0.

Either way, I’ll keep throwing picks out there, let’s see if things turn around.

As always, bet within your limits and ignore the commercials. Because as I’ve proven, it’s very easy to lose.

Bills -7.5 vs. Browns in Detroit

The move to the Motor City puts Josh Allen in a dome for just the fifth time in his career (in the regular season). In those games, he completes 76% of his passes for 260 yards per game with 14 total touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Browns have lost five of their last six games, just gave up 491 yards last week, and and will be playing without top cornerback Greg Newsome II. Plus, the Bills are kind of due, aren’t they?

Steelers +4 vs. Bengals

Mike Tomlin as a home underdog always does well, he’s 15-2-1 ATS from Week 5 on. T.J. Watt being back makes a world of difference and Minkah Fitzpatrick seems to be coming back as well. The Steelers have also won 12 of their last 15 games against the Bengals.

Bears Team Total Over 22.5

The new-look Chicago offense has scored 33, 29, 32, and 30 points over the last four weeks. In those games, Justin Fields has averaged approximately 78 fantasy points per game.

Atlanta is 30th in DVOA and will have a very tough time slowing down Fields.

Rams at Saints Under 39

The Saints have gone under in each of their last three games. The Rams have gone under in six of nine so far this year.

The Saints are 23rd in the league in offensive DVOA and 16th on defense. The Saints are 27th on offense and 15th on defense.

The Saints are starting Andy Dalton at quarterback. This year, Matt Stafford without Cooper Kupp is basically Andy Dalton.

Giants -3 vs. Lions

Dan Campbell seems like a great guy. His players like him. He gives good speeches. But this might be one of the biggest coaching disparities (at least based on early results) that you’ll see this year.

I think two straight wins for the Lions has this line inflated a little bit. Of course, Vegas has never respected the fightin’ Brian Dabolls this year, but the Giants have proven that they’re the better team this year. I’ll lay the field goal.

Cowboys -1.5 at Vikings

Last week everyone and their mother saw the Vikings storm back against the Bills and the Cowboys lose in overtime to the Packers.

Now you’ve got the number four team in the league in DVOA (2nd in defense) going up against the 17th ranked team in the league and giving up less than a field goal.

Plus, 4:25 Kirk Cousins is not 1:00 Kirk Cousins.

Week 10: You know

2022 Season:25-37-3