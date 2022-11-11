AJ's rolling with the unders until they fail him

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills lost to the Jets. Superman Josh Allen is injured. Feldman’s Favorites got a winning week.

Week 9 was a weird one around Western New York but somehow I survived some rough Bills picks to go 4-3-1 on the week. Unders were our friends, while Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were not.

I was a late push from the Bucs and a Greg Rousseau injury away from going 6-1-1. Should I give myself points for also recommending a Von Miller sack? Perhaps. But I just reminded you of the suggestion and that’s all that really matters (plus I bet it myself).

The Allen injury puts our usual Bills bets in limbo, so be sure to follow me on Twitter @AJFeldman for some potential late picks (if Twitter is still around on Sunday). As always, ignore the commercials and bet within your limits.

Vikings at Bills Under 43.5

No matter who’s under center for the Bills (I think it will be Case Keenum), I’m a big fan of the under.

The Bills continued their low-scoring ways last week, bringing their under record to 7-1 on the season.

The Vikings don’t boast quite the same mark at 4-4 on the year, but they’ve gone under in two of their last three games.

With the Bills run defense having another rough outing and Buffalo potentially relying on the ground game more this week, I could see this game going by quickly as both teams shy away from the air attack.

This line will of course move up (drastically) if Allen plays or down (slightly) if Keenum starts, so bet it whenever you’re comfortable.

Seattle +3 vs. Tampa Bay (in Germany)

The Seahawks are on a four-game winning streak (against some quality opponents), are #5 in DVOA for the season, and are facing old-man Brady with some wicked jet lag? Sign me up.

This number is drifting away from +3 to +2.5, but you can get it at -120 at BetRivers or BetMGM.

Colts at Raiders Under 41.5

The Colts have gone under in eight of their nine games this year, have Sam Ehlinger under center who has combined for 19 points the last two weeks with 103 passing yards last week, and have an extremely inexperienced head coach and play-caller.

The Raiders will be without Darren Waller (again) as well as Hunter Renfrow and have gone under each of its last two games, including a shutout two weeks ago against the Saints.

Seems like plenty of reasons to take the under.

Cardinals at Rams Under 40.5, Commanders at Eagles Under 44

Divisional unders? Divisional unders.

They’re hitting at a monster rate this year, 31-13 including this week’s Thursday Night slogfest.

Both QBs in the ARI/LA game are banged up and both might not play. Rams games have gone under six of eight times this year.

Washington games have gone under six of nine times and the total hasn’t cleared 44 in any of their last seven games. When these two teams met in Week 3, it was 24-8.

Lions/Bears is also an option but I’m staying away from it due to Justin Fields’ newfound awesomeness.

Chris Olave Over Receiving Yards vs Steelers

Blatantly stealing this pick from our very own Carl Jones, who alerted me to just how putrid the Steelers have been against top WRs this year.

They’re dead last in the league allowing 212 yards to opposing WRs per game. Every single week at least one WR got 74 yards on them. Three times two wide receivers got 72 yards on them in the same game. Ja’Marr Chase had 129, A.J. Brown had 156, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs both had over 100. The list goes on and on.

Olave’s line was about 64ish yards last week. There aren’t really any player props out for this game yet, but whatever it is I’ll take it.

Week 9: 4-3-1

2022 Season: 25-31-3