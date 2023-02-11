AJ's got six picks for you, but you're on your own for the Gatorade color

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Welcome to the final edition of Feldman’s Favorites.

It’s been a wild ride this year. We’ve had extreme lows, some brief highs, and we enter the final game of the football season with a chance of hitting or surpassing .500 this season.

On Conference Championship Sunday it was the exact opposite of my Divisional Round Performance. I hit my over/under and all of my props while losing all of my spread bets. A 3-3 outing keeps me three games below .500.

That means it’s time to make six picks, try and go 5-1, and get to the green to end the year.

Chiefs +1.5 vs. Eagles

It’s a classic battle of better team vs. better player. I think most would say that the Eagles have the most complete roster in this one. However, the Chiefs have this guy called Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes will be the difference, but I think it’s getting a little overblown the difference in the two lines. The Chiefs were able to hold a very good Bengals pass rush to just three sacks in the AFC Championship game. One of those was when Mahomes forgot how to hold onto a football and he was much less mobile than he will be on Sunday.

Unless this game goes right down to the wire, I think there will be a little revisionist history either way as to how “obvious” the pick was. But when in doubt, give me Mahomes as an underdog (7-1-1 against the spread).

First Quarter Under 10 Points

I always like betting on Super Bowl jitters. It’s the one Super Bowl trend I trust year after year.

Over the last eleven Super Bowls, just once has there been more than ten points scored. Granted, there are five pushes in there. But 5-1-5 is a nice trend to bet on at even money.

Feel free to put money on the first half under, also a Super Bowl favorite of mine, but with these being the top-two scoring teams in the first half, I’ll stick with the first 15 minutes.

Jalen Hurts Over 10.5 rushing attempts

Rinse and repeat from last week. Close game, Hurts will run. In six one-score games pre-injury, he’s cleared this number all six times. It’s -105 at BetMGM.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown (-114)

Once again, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Kelce has 15 touchdowns in 19 games this season. He has three total in his two playoff games. He has touchdowns in eight of his last nine playoffs game, the only outlier coming in the Super Bowl when the Chiefs got killed by the Bucs. The best line is at Caesar’s.

Haason Reddick to record a sack (-135)

Reddick has been a beast down the stretch, with 14 sacks in his last eleven games. In fact, in the NFC Championship game, he had two sacks on just 17 quarterback passing attempts. The best line is at Caesar’s.

I’m also sprinkling a little on him to have the most sacks in the game on FanDuel (+390).

Jerrick McKinnon under 5.5 rushing attempts

McKinnon has gone under this line in 12 of 19 games this season. When Clyde Edwards-Helaire has played, he’s gone under this number seven times in ten such games. It’s -125 at Caesar’s.

Thanks for reading all year and remember to ignore the commercials and bet within your limit.

Conference Championship Sunday: 3-3

2022-23 Season: 73-76-3