ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Welcome in, everyone, to the biggest gambling day of the year.

I hope you’ve made it through the season with enough funds to splurge on the grand finale. It’s a long way until next September and betting on the NBA, NHL, and whatever shell of an MLB season we’ll get just won’t hit the same way.

I’ve chugged along through the playoffs with two 3-3 weeks and a 2-3 outing in the Conference Championship round. That puts my record for the entire season at 62-57-3.

I thought long and hard about sticking to just four bets to guarantee going two for two in being over .500 writing this column. But Ted Williams didn’t sit out the final game and neither will I. Another typical five-bet slate.

Time to finish off strong and post my first winning week of the playoffs.

Rams -4 vs. Bengals

I think this one comes down to a battle of the trenches and the Rams have the significant advantage on both sides of the ball.

We saw what the Titans’ defensive line did to the Bengals. They were able to hold off the Chiefs, but I am going to trust Aaron Donald in this spot.

Plus, do three very close wins make up for the fact that they finished 17th overall in DVOA? I’m also not worried about the spread. There have been 28 Super Bowls where the spread was six points or less. The winner covered the spread every single time.

First half under 24

Everybody and their mother is on this bet. While I haven’t checked in on my mom, I am also on this bet.

Super Bowls typically start slow and this one will be no different as the Bengals are one of the slowest starting teams in the league. They’re 29th this year in offensive DVOA in the first quarter and the Rams are also 2nd in the first half DVOA. Those stats are thanks to Brandon Anderson of the Action Network.

Matthew Stafford over 2.5 rushing attempts

If we’re thinking the Rams are going to win, three kneels gets this prop to cash right then and there. While Stafford is by no means mobile, he has 12 true rushing attempts (non-kneels) in his three playoff games this season.

Evan McPherson over 7.5 points

McPherson’s kicked four field goals in each playoff game this season. He’s tallied 8 or more points in his last seven games and nine of his last ten. Cincinnati was 20th in the NFL in red zone TD scoring this season. The best line I’ve found is at Caesar’s at -125.

Yes, game to be tied after 0-0

It might not be the anthem over/under or the Gatorade color, but this is still a fun little bet to make. It helps you root for a close game and it’s been cashing a lot this playoff season. It cashed on all six games in the divisional and championship rounds. It cashed on one of the two wild card games where the spread was four points or less. You can find it at Caesar’s.

Thanks everyone for reading along this season, hope I helped you make some money!

Conference Championship record: 2-3

2020-21 season: 62-57-3