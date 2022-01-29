Feldman’s Favorites: Championship Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs pumps up the crowd prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AJ tells the tale of one of his greatest gambling wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While Bills fans were suffering the worst loss of a generation, I was celebrating what’s probably the best beat of my gambling career.

Not in my Feldman’s Favorites, picks those went 3-3 for the second straight week. Nothing too crazy there.

With all of the free bets and same game parlays these companies are handing out, I decided to build one where the Chiefs have a big game. It was a six-leg, +1500 parlay.

The first two legs of the parlay hit relatively easy, Tyreek Hill over 74.5 receiving yards and the over for the game of 54.5.

I had Patrick Mahomes over 299.5 passing yards. He had 265 yards with 13 seconds left in regulation. I also had the Chiefs -1.5. You know all that needed to transpire for that to occur.

The biggest reason why I gave up on the ticket was Mecole Hardman over 24.5 receiving yards. He had zero catches throughout the game. That is, until the penultimate play of the game where he takes a short pass and scampers for a 26-yard gain.

Once I realized he hit THAT over, I looked at the ticket to see if there was anything else I was missing. Dang, one more leg needed.

A Travis Kelce touchdown.

As I make that discovery, the ball is in the air and on its way to cashing out my bet. A historic needle in a haystack of bad beats.

Let’s hope for more wins and less drama in the championship round.

Chiefs -7 vs. Bengals

Let us not forget that the Chiefs are on a different level than the Bengals. I know that Cincy won in Week 17, but did you see that o-line? Nine sacks allowed. Enter Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram, and Frank Clark.

Mahomes will throw all over the Bengals secondary and won’t throw three picks like Ryan Tannehill to keep the Bengals in the game. Another Super Bowl trip for Mahomes.

49ers +3.5 at Rams

Pretty simple logic in this one. They’re two pretty evenly matched teams and so I’ll take the team getting more than a field goal.

Rams are 5th in Overall DVOA. 49ers are 6th. Home field will barely be an advantage with these two franchises. Take the points.

George Kittle over 52.5 receiving yards

Kittle is averaging six receptions for 98 yards in his last eight games against the Rams. Last week, Rob Gronkowski had 84 yards against the Rams. Kittle had 63 receiving yards last week, almost half of Jimmy G’s total passing yardage.

Joe Burrow over 288.5 passing yards

You don’t beat the Chiefs by running the ball. He had 446 yards in their Week 17 matchup and has over 300 yards in five of his last seven games. Tyrann Matthieu is still a question mark and this is a nice hedge against Chiefs -7, with a decent chance they both hit.

Odell Beckham, Jr. over 52.5 receiving yards

Odell’s hit this number in both playoff games so far and with Van Jefferson questionable, expect even more targets to come this way even if Jefferson plays.

Divisonal round: 3-3

2020-21 season: 60-54-3