PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Over at Oak Hill Country Club, fall construction for the 2023 PGA Championship has concluded. It’s the first step of a brand new plan to handle all the build-out for a spring major championship in Rochester.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” said Eric Nuxol, the PGA Championship Operations Manager. “We’re actually ahead of schedule. I think the weather had some impact on that in a good way. Obviously the head start that we got for this event and why we did it in the first place.”

It’s been a rather calm winter for Rochester with not a ton of snow to this point which was beneficial for the construction plans.

“We built days in to account for that,” said Nuxol. “From all things that I was told we were expecting way worse. So to come on the positive side of that was huge for us.”

Getting construction done ahead of time has allowed Oak Hill to look ahead and figure out the next steps.

“As soon as we start back up in the spring, we’ll pick up right where we left off,’ “So we’ll start putting wooden beams, plywood and constructing on top of the current floors that they’ve built. But in the meantime we’re in the process of tweaking our plans on a lot of the spectator areas. Some of the things we didn’t want to build until we were ready to.”

Nuxol said they are aiming to start construction back up the week of February 27th.

“So currently in place is four areas that we built early, the PGA Championship shops, our wedge hospitality on holes 6, 14, 15, and 18 as well as the volunteer headquarters.”

The 2023 PGA Championship will run from May 19th-23rd at the Oak Hill Country Club.