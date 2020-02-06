Fairport, Mendon boys pick up senior night wins

Both Pittsford Mendon and Fairport brought honor to the Class of 2020, winning their respective senior night games.

The Red Raiders defeated Churchville-Chili 64-58. The Saints trailed by as few as four in the final minute of the game, but Fairport free throws kept them out of trouble.

Mendon pulled away late in the fourth quarter as the Vikings defeated Greece Odyssey 75-61. Jacob Shadders finished the game with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Nate Strauf scored 12 points and 10 rebounds.