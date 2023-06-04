Thomas softball advances to the state semifinal for the first time in school history

Baseball

Class AA: Lancaster (VI) 1, Fairport 0 (11 innings)

A fly ball that couldn’t be fielded in the eleventh inning was the difference in an epic pitcher’s duel.

Sam Miller for Fairport and Jack Harrington for Lancaster both pitched eight scoreless innings, sending the game well past the scheduled seven innings.

In the eleventh inning, with two on and two outs Konner Hauck sent a high fly ball to right field. In a game defined by a heavy wind that was flying in, the weather played a large role in the right fielder being unable to make the running catch. Lancaster was able to get the winning run home to take the game.

Fairport ends the season with a 17-7, capturing their first sectional title since 2013.

Class A: Williamsville East (VI) 13, Honeoye Falls-Lima 0

The Cougars only mustered up one hit and gave up ten runs in the third inning in a tough loss to Williamsville East in the Far West Regionals.

HF-L entered the third inning down just 1-0 and nearly got out of the jam, but with two outs the Flames started piling it on. Noah Hoffman highlighted the inning with a three-run double for Williamsville-East.

The Cougars were seeking their first state semifinal appearance in program history. Their season ends with a 15-10 record and their third-ever sectional title.

Class B: Depew (VI) 4, Pal-Mac 1

Twelve strikeouts on the mound from Ian Goodness were not enough to power the Red Raiders to victory as a three-run fourth inning proved to be the difference.

Pal-Mac scored the first run of the game in the third inning, but that was the only run they were able to muster up.

Josh Toolen hit a two-run single with the bases loaded, followed by an Eric Woodley RBI double to give the Wildcats the runs they needed.

Pal-Mac finished the season with a 21-3 record and their second straight sectional title.

Class C: Notre Dame-Batavia 6, Gowanda (VI) 5

Class D: Northstar Christian 3, North Collins (VI) 1

Softball

Class AA: Clarence (VI) 12, Rush-Henrietta 6

Clarence jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the 3rd inning and the Royal Comets could never quite catch back up as their season came to an end Saturday afternoon.

Sam Williams hit a triple to right field then later scored off a passed ball for Rush-Henrietta’s first run of the game. The Royal Comets added the rest of the runs in the final two innings.

Rush-Henrietta finished their season with a 16-4 record.

Class A: Thomas 6, Williamsville East (VI) 1

The Lady Titans are off to the state final four for the first time in school history. A grand slam from Maddie Hicks in the 3rd inning helped secure the win for Thomas.

All six of the Titans runs came in the 3rd. Emma Bello had a RBI double and Julia Maciag hit a RBI single in the frame as well.

Thomas has won 10 of their last 11 games and will take on Troy (II) in the state semifinals on June 9th.

Class B: Wellsville 15, Iroquois (VI) 5