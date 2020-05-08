Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people

Breaking News
143 COVID-19 deaths, 1,705 confirmed cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations down to 88, 16 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Ex-NBA player Shannon Brown accused of shooting at 2 people

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Shannon Brown, Amare Stoudemire, Jason Richardson, Kobe Bryant

FILE – In this May 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown, center top, attempts a dunk as Phoenix Suns forward Amare Stoudemire, left, and guard Jason Richardson, center bottom, defend while Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, right, watches during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Los Angeles. Former NBA player Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said. Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2, 2020, at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday, May 4. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

TYRONE, Ga. (AP) — Former NBA player Shannon Brown faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said.

Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2 at his home in Tyrone, Georgia. He is free after he posted bond on Monday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard and two-time NBA champion told police he thought the couple was trying to break into his home, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The couple told police they were in the area looking for homes and noticed a “for sale” sign in front of Brown’s home. They told investigators the front door was open and they entered after yelling out their intentions to tour the home.

“They stated that they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them,” said Lt. Philip Nelson. ”Shortly thereafter he let them go and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving.”

No one was injured, Nelson said. Investigators who responded found one empty shell casing at the scene.

Brown’s home in Fayette County is listed for sale, police said.

Brown, who shares a daughter with ex-wife R&B singer Monica, played for several other NBA teams and currently plays in Ice Cube’s Big3 league, which features three-on-three teams.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss