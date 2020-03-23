Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Ex-Brady backup Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots

Sports

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time.

The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.

In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady leftin free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 34-year-old began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts and has completed 873 of 1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

His second stint with the Patriots began in 2017 after he was released by San Francisco following its acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with New England.

Hoyer again served as Brady’s backup in 2018 before being beaten out for that role by Jarrett Stidham during the 2019 preseason. He was cut by the Patriots and signed by the Colts, appearing in four games with one start last season.

Hoyer becomes the third quarterback on New England’s roster, joining Stidham and Cody Kessler, who ended the season on the practice squad.

