Empire 8 conference won’t play fall sports

Rochester has lost its first fall sports to Covid-19.

The Empire 8 conference will not play any fall sports. Nazareth and Fisher are Rochester based full members of the Empire 8 and Brockport plays in that conference for football.

The conference made an official announcement Wednesday night.

Sources also tell News 8 that the ban on sports will last until at least January 1st. However, the announcement from the conference said that decisions on winter sports will made at a later date.

The conference did leave open the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring. It’s an idea that has been discussed nationally for various sports, but especially for football.

However, there will be no Fisher or Brockport football this fall.

