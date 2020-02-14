1  of  3
East tops Leadership in premier basketball matchup

Sports

Damani Barley leads Eagles with 34 points in win

East 94, Leadership 80

East entered tonight’s game as the top team in the Class A2 standings. Leadership was atop the A1 standings. The Eagles came away with a victory in a potential state qualifier matchup as they took down the Lions 94-80.

Maurice McKinney ended the first quarter with a deep three-pointer to make it just a 22-21 East lead. The Eagles controlled the second quarter as they went into halftime with a 42-31 lead. In the third, both teams traded buckets as East led 65-58 heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was filled with fouls and technical fouls, slowing down the pace of the game. A three-pointer by Leadership made it a 74-70 game with just over four minutes to play. But the Eagles went on a 15-5 run from that point and were able to come away with the 94-80 win.

Damani Barley led the Eagles with a game-high 34 points. Zecharia Harris-Scott scored 27 points, Clinique Jackson netted 20, and Kai McCullough had 11.

Kennyh Hardeman led the Lions with 21 points and 23 rebounds.

