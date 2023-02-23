Zarriah Eldridge and Emma Romach each scored 16 points leading (8)East Rochester to a comfortable win over (9)Avon in a Class C1 first round game at ER Wednesday night.

The Bombers ran off 14 straight points in the final three minutes of the first quarter to take a 20-7 lead and never looked back. The cushion bulged to 40-17 at the half.

Avon opened the second half on an 8-2 spurt and seemed poised to climb back in the contest. However, back to back three’s by Romach and Zarriah’s younger sister Aniyah pushed the deficit back over 20 points and the Braves were never again a threat.

Aniyah Eldridge finished with 14 points while Lily Funk added 11 for East Rochester. The Bombers lived up to the nickname, making eight three pointers before halftime.

East Rochester improved to 14-7 and will face top seeded Canisteo-Greenwood in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Avon finished the season at 13-8.