Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. entering NBA draft

Breaking News
46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Duke freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. entering NBA draft

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 31, 2019, file photo, Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. dunks against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Durham, N.C. Carey Jr. was selected to the Associated Press All-ACC team selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Carey Jr. was also named AP ACC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the ACC. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pound Carey announced his decision Friday following a season in which he was The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was also a second-team AP All-American while being named national freshman of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

“I loved competing with my teammates on the biggest stage in college basketball,” Carey said in a social-media post. “We created memories that I will cherish forever. I grew as a player and person, and feel prepared to take that next step.”

Carey had been considered a likely one-and-done prospect and projected first-round pick. He averaged team highs of 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.7% as a physical inside presence.

“He came every day looking to get better, and I know the best is yet to come for him,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

Carey joins fellow freshman Cassius Stanley and sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrants to the NBA draft.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss