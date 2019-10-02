Does Allen need to dial the running down a bit?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

No one gets more fired up and more excited when Josh Allen puts his head down to finish a run than his teammates. It’s a big reason why they have quickly gravitated towards him as a team leader.

However, Allen is now in concussion protocol after taking a big hit at the end of a fourth quarter run Sunday against the Patriots and his status for next week’s game in Tennessee is in doubt.

Do those same teammates now need or want him to dial it back just a little?

“Guys have come up to him,” Lorenzo Alexander said. “I know he’s had those conversations as far as just protecting yourself because, sometimes, that is the all-star play. That is the hero play. Just to slide so you can get up and throw a touchdown the next play when they give you something because they’re worried about you taking off again.”

Earlier this season, head coach Sean McDermott said he would not require Allen to slide or not slide 100% of the time. He is trusting the man in the “pilot seat” of those plays.

Many of the Bills would like the pilot to make a softer landing more often.

“I think the more he plays, the more valuable he sees himself to our team,” Jordan Poyer said. “There are some plays where he’s running the ball and might make a spectacular play, but you’re on the sideline like, ‘Dang. Slide, Josh. Slide’. He’s just a competitor. That’s just in his nature.”

“Sometimes Josh is just Josh,” Dion Dawkins said. “Of course, we all say, ‘Josh, get down…. etc. Just get down’. Josh is one of those dudes that fights for every inch. Sometimes he gets hit, but Josh is a warrior. Josh is that dude.”

Alexander says Allen will not just start sliding and taking more care to protect himself like flipping a switch. It’s something that will require time and regular encouragement.

The Bills will support and believe in whatever choice he makes. “I’m all for Josh. I’m right behind him,” Dawkins said.

Even if it takes a few weeks or a couple seasons for Allen to better grasp when to slide and when to dive, the Bills are confident Allen will be fine until then.

“He takes a lot of hits, but he’s tough, though. He can take that,” Shaq Lawson said. “Most quarterbacks can’t take the hits my dog taking right now. With the toughness he got and the dog he’s got in him, I’m telling him not to, but he can take those type of hits.”

And they love him for it.