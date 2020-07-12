1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19

by: BETH HARRIS, Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws during spring training baseball Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was late arriving to summer camp after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The three-time All-Star closer said Sunday on a video conference call that he believes he contracted the virus from his 4-year-old son Kaden. He said the child had a fever, among other symptoms, which led his wife to suggest everyone in the family get tested.

Jansen said his first test was negative, but a day later he tested positive. The couple has another son, Kyrian, who turns 2 in August. The family has been quarantining at their home in Los Angeles. Jansen’s 7-year-old daughter, Natalia, lives with her mother and was not affected.

Jansen said he’s “doing great and better now.”

“It is real,” he said of the pandemic. “Everyone in the world, take it serious. Wear your mask at all times, if you can. Because, trust me, it happens so fast. Once my son got it, I’ve seen how fast it can spread. We tried to do everything, but we all got it in the house.”

Jansen said he did not consider opting out of the 60-game season even though he has had heart issues in the past. In November 2018, Jansen underwent a heart ablation procedure after he was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues seven years earlier.

“I always wanted to play, I love this game. I want to do it for the fans,” the 32-year-old reliever said.

Jansen did not report for the team’s first official workout on July 3. At the time, manager Dave Roberts said he couldn’t say why.

“He looks like he’s in good shape. I know he’s thrilled to death to be back with his teammates,” Roberts said Sunday. “When one of your own is affected by something then certainly it hits home more. It makes us even more conscious.”

However, Roberts said, Jansen would not be treated any differently because he had the virus.

Jansen said he expects to be ready for the season opener July 23 at home against the San Francisco Giants.

