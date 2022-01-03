Devin Singletary’s career-best day punches Bills’ ticket into playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills won a big game against the Falcons without having to rely on Josh Allen for once. The run game took over in the second half to lead the Bills to a 29-15 win and a spot in the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.

Their two touchdown drives in the second half totaled 23 plays and the Bills attempted just four passes. Devin Singletary was the star of that show with a career-high 110 rushing yards. Sean McDermott called the Singletary he saw in the second half an animal.

“I think there were some muddy holes in there and he made us right, a few times,” said Mitch Morse. “That’s all you can ask for in a running back and then he brought the juice. When you finish a play he’s the first one to pick you up even if he’s the one that had a big gainer. That’s something that just fuels the offense.”

“I urge you guys to watch him on every single play whether he has the ball or not,” said Josh Allen. “He continues to find work down the field, follow the ball, pick up guys when they’re on the ground. That’s how you should play the game of football.”

Over the past three weeks, Singletary has emerged as the team’s bell cow. He ran the ball 22 times against the Panthers and 23 times on Sunday against the Falcons. Before that, he never had a game with more than 15 carries this season.

“Just felt like all the hard work I’m putting in is paying off,” said Singletary. “Even though they were leaning on me, I wasn’t out there by myself. Linemen, tight ends, receivers, making blocks down the field. It wasn’t just me.”

“I think he inspires the guys by his style of running,” said McDermott. “He’s not a very big guy but I can recall two or three runs, those were big runs for us. You could tell that there was something a little more he was giving out there.”

In a game where Josh Allen failed to throw a touchdown and threw three interceptions, the Bills needed a rushing attack to lift them to victory. It’s a discovery that might be very useful come the playoffs.

“It just shows that if we need to pick up Josh, we can do that with other guys and it’s not just on Josh,” said Dion Dawkins. “It just shows the growth of our organization that it’s not all just on Josh’s shoulders.”

Blocking for the run game is a fun thing for an offensive lineman to do whether you’re in the NFL or at any level of football. It’s something this Bills offensive line hasn’t done much this year and hasn’t done it much successfully, either, something they’ve taken a lot of criticism for. This game was obviously different. Mitch Morse said that it was fun, tiring, and an evolution of their football team.

Next week, the Bills will try and clinch the AFC East with a win over the Jets.