1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Davis Cup, Fed Cup finals pushed to 2021 because of pandemic

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup and Fed Cup finals were scrapped for 2020 by the International Tennis Federation on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and both competitions will resume next year.

The Davis Cup men’s competition was supposed to have qualifying matches for future finals this September and the 2020 finals in November. Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played next March or September, with the finals to be held in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021.

The ITF said the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will keep those spots in 2021.

The Fed Cup women’s event was supposed to stage its finals indoors in April, but that was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the ITF is holding those finals April 13-18, 2021, in Budapest, Hungary — and similar to the Davis Cup, the 12 teams that qualified for 2020 will be in the field.

“The challenges in hosting a mass gathering of this size at an indoor venue are considerable, both in the current and the anticipated climate,” the ITF said in a statement.

All sanctioned tennis competition has been on hold since March and the professional tours are aiming to return in August.

But various exhibitions have been taking place, including a series organized by Novak Djokovic that had people in the stands and zero social distancing — and the No. 1-ranked Serb was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other sports around the world have resumed play without spectators — the U.S. Open Grand Slam tennis tournament is scheduled to begin Aug. 31 behind closed doors — but the ITF wants to sell tickets for the Fed Cup finals.

“Hosting the competition without fans was not considered a desirable option, given the unique atmosphere created by national supporters,” the ITF said.

Following the lead of the Davis Cup, which debuted its new finals format in 2019, the ITF is using a new “World Cup of Tennis” format for the Fed Cup.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss