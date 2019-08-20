Cowboys’ Elliott won’t face criminal charge in Vegas scuffle

FILE – In this May 22, 2019 file photo Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas. Elliott won’t face criminal charges in Las Vegas stemming from a scuffle with a security guard at a music festival in May. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, he and police concluded the results of an investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.” (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, file)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t face criminal charges after scuffling with a music festival security guard in Las Vegas.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation “lacked prosecutorial merit.”

The NFL said last month that Elliott didn’t violate league personal conduct rules and wouldn’t face suspension.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested after police said he pushed a security guard to the ground at the event last May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cellphone video obtained by celebrity website TMZ showed an event staffer stumbling over a parking barrier after Elliott bumped him.

The guard initially declined to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.

Elliott has been absent from Cowboys training camp in a contract dispute.