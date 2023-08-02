SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

“This team will be bowl eligible!” Those were the words of SU senior quarterback Garrett Shrader following Syracuse’s first official practice of the preseason.

Dino Babers and the Orange are coming off of a 7-6 season in 2022. In the seven years prior under Babers, Syracuse has only made a bowl game twice (2018 & 2022).

All eyes were on Shrader Wednesday, as he returned to the playing field after missing spring practice due to surgery on his arm. Dino Babers stated on Tuesday that Shrader will be on a ‘pitch count’ to limit the number of throws early on in the preseason.

One player that was not out on the field yet for camp was sophomore running back LeQuint Allen. Allen is likely to rejoin the team next week after his legal battle with Syracuse University.

Wednesday, Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II was selected to the All-ACC preseason team. North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was named the conference’s preseason player of the year.

Syracuse opens the season on September 2nd at home against Colgate.