1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Correa asks wife to stay out of salons until season ends

Sports

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa runs through a drill during a baseball practice at Minute Maid Park, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astos shortstop Carlos Correa is so serious about not contracting the coronavirus that he’s asked his wife, Daniella, a former pageant queen, to stay out of beauty salons until the season is over.

“When I talk to my wife she knows,” he said Sunday. “No getting your nails done. No getting your hair done right now. So we’re going to be home. We’re going to focus on the baseball season and once everything is done, then you can go to get your nails done and do everything else.”

Correa’s wife was Miss Texas in 2016. The pair wed in the Dominican Republic in December.

Correa spoke at length after Sunday’s workout about the importance of personal responsibility among the players if they hope to get through this 60-game season, which is scheduled to begin July 23 or July 24.

“We know what it takes to make the season possible,” he said. “What we’re doing is we come to work out and we go back to our houses. I think that’s the key … I think if we can keep it simple. Simple as come get your work in and go back home, get some rest, I think we’ll be able to be fine and be able to carry on with the season.”

Houston is one of the U.S. cities currently being hit hardest by the coronavirus, and Texas reported its highest daily increase in confirmed cases on Saturday with 8,258.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

NOTES: Manager Dusty Baker said reliever Joe Smith was not with the team because of concerns for the health and safety of his family. … Baker said he did not have an update on designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and starter Jose Urquidy, who have been absent from workouts for undisclosed reasons.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

