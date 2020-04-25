Coroner: WSU safety Bryce Beekman died of acute intoxication

1  of  75
FILE – This Nov. 16, 2019, file photo shows Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman (26) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash. Bryce Beekman has died. Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said Wednesday, Marc 25, 2020, the 22-year-old Beekman was found dead at a residence in Pullman. He declined to provide additional details and said more information would be released later by the Whitman County coroner’s office. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The Whitman County coroner says a Washington State football player who was found dead in his apartment last month died of acute intoxication.

Coroner Annie Pillers said Friday that 22-year-old Bryce Beekman died after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine.

Pillers said the death was ruled accidental.

The senior defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 23.

Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.

