Coronavirus concerns force cancellation of Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (AP) — The Bank of America Chicago Marathon has been cancelled due to health concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers and others during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

Marathon organizers and city officials cited the challenge of staging the large-scale Oct. 11 event while COVID-19 endures.

As of Sunday, Chicago’s health department reported 55,184 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,682 deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

Chicago’s event typically draws about 45,000 runners and wheelchair athletes, and more than one million spectators.

“The Chicago Marathon is our city’s beloved annual celebration of more than 45,000 runners, as well as tens of thousands of volunteers, spectators and city residents, all of whom come together race weekend as one community here in our city,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.

“Like all Chicagoans, I’m personally disappointed that this year’s event won’t take place as originally planned, however, we look forward to welcoming all runners and their cheering squads once again when the Chicago Marathon returns to our city in full force for another very exciting race,” she added.

The New York City Marathon that was scheduled for Nov. 1 also has been cancelled. The Boston Marathon was scheduled for April 20 and then put off until Sept. 14 before it was canceled.

