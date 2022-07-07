PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The second round of the 81st Monroe Invitational wrapped up on Thursday.

Pittsford native Will Thomson had a strong showing in round two shooting 67 as he sits three under for the tournament. Joining him at three under is Miami University’s Danny Fisher who went three under on the back nine to keep him in contention.

Rochester’s Yaroslav Merkulov shot one under on the day to keep him within striking distance. Howard’s own Everett Whiten, Jr. shot 68 to finish up at three under through two rounds.

The biggest riser of the day, Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester, shot 65 to give him a share of the lead at six under. Cameron Harlock of North Texas also sits at six under after 36 holes of play.

The full leaderboard can be found on the tournament’s website.