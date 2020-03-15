Breaking News
Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roosevelt Children's Center Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Colts and OT Anthony Castonzo agree on contract extension

Sports
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts.

Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason, Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons.

Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019, Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.

Indianapolis’ 4.52 yards rushing average was the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history. Running back Marlon Mack finished 11th in the NFL in rushing yards with a career-high 1,091 yards on the ground.

___

