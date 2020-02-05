Dino Babers introduces remaining members of 2020 signing class

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eighteen student-athletes signed letters of intent to play for the Syracuse University football team in December, and on February 5, five more players agreed to play for the Orange: Latarie Kinsler, Maximilian Mang, Stefon Thompson, Ja’Vontae Williams, and Mark Petry, as well as Chris Bleich, a transfer from Florida.
The 2020 signing class joins a roster that features 13 returning starters (7 offense, 4 defense, 2 specialists) in 2020, including All-ACC performers Andre Cisco and Andre Szmyt.
