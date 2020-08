OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Mid-American Conference has canceled its fall football due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, becoming the first FBS conference to opt out.

University at Buffalo fans may be able to see their team play this spring, which is a possibility the conference wants to pursue.

According to sources familiar with the decision, the MAC took a huge financial hit when the Power 5 schools cut non-conference games. Buffalo was originally scheduled to play Ohio State and Kansas State early this fall.