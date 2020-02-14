Syracuse Women’s Basketball defeats Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Syracuse’s Emily Engstler plays against Michigan during an NCAA women’s college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Engstler hit the winning layup at the overtime buzzer to upset unbeaten Florida State 90-89, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange have continued with winning after Thursday’s night game against North Carolina.

The final score was 74-56, bringing their winning streak to three games.

The loss was North Carolina’s largest margin of defeat for the whole season and extended Syracuse’s winning streak against their team to five.

Emily Engstler got her ninth double-double of the season.

“We needed this win,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said. “This is the part of the year where every one of these games matter and we talked about that before tonight. Our defense was really good tonight and we just have to stay after it. We got our press and made shots like we needed to. Now we just need to stay focused and keep winning these games.”

Engstler was only one rebound shy of her ninth double-double after being on the court for 19 minutes. She ended the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds in 36 minutes.

The team as a whole shot 38.7 percent from past the three-point line, which was just shy of their season-best. They also tied for season-best with 10 blocks.

The team held the lead for just under 33 minutes and got 18 bench points, while letting UNC only get four.

Kiara Lewis scored 17 points as well as Digna Strautmane.

Thursday night’s game marked the team’s first time in the new year that they have reached more than 10 treys in a game.

Syracuse didn’t let North Carolina get a basket for the first five minutes of the second quarter.

Engstler was the first player to hit 10 points in the game.

The Orange will return to the Carrier Dome on Sunday, February 16 to host Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

It will be Play4Kay Day and Team Day in the Dome where those affected by breast cancer will be recognized during halftime.

If you want to learn how to be part of that ceremony, send an email to athmkt02@syr.edu.

Pink shirts will be given to the first 100 students and the first 500 fans in attendance will get pink Syracuse rally towels.

Syracuse has been competing against other women’s basketball teams across the country to see which team can raise the most money for cancer.

There is a special $5 ticket offer for Sunday’s game to celebrate the team’s win over Louisville last Sunday. It was the first home win over a top five opponent since 1996 and first in Carrier Dome history.

Before tip-off on Sunday, February 16, Hillsman will be recognized for his 300th career win.