SUNY Geneseo men’s ice hockey ranked No. 1 in the nation for first time since 1990-1991

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in 30 years, the SUNY Geneseo men’s ice hockey team has been voted the No. 1 Division III team in the country, according to a recent poll by United States College Hockey Online.

Following a 3-0 record to start the season, the Knights received nine first place votes out of 20 to take the top spot in the rankings from Norwich. The last time Geneseo was ranked No. 1 was the 1990-1991 season.

Junior forward Justin Cmunt currently leads the Knights with four goals on the year and ranks first DIII with three power play goals, one in each of the Knights’ first three contests.

Officials from Geneseo say the team’s power play has been the best in the nation so far, scoring on half of its chances (6-for-12) for a .500 power play percentage. The Knights rank third in scoring margin (4.00), fourth in scoring offense (5.67) and fifth in team assists (29).

Geneseo will host Plattsburgh on Friday, November 12 at 7 p.m. and Potsdam on Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m.