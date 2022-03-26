LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — For the first time in program history, the SUNY Geneseo Men’s Ice Hockey team will play for the national championship on Saturday, March 26 after defeating the University of New England, 6-2, in the NCAA Tournament National Semifinal on Friday night at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

Senior forward Dan Bosio put the Knights on the board with his 23rd goal of the season just 5:08 into the game. UNE tied the contest midway through the first period, but Bosio lit the lamp again, this time scoring a power play goal with under eight minutes to play in the first.

Just 47 seconds later, senior defenseman Chris Perna scored a second power play goal for the Knights, giving Geneseo a 3-1 lead with just under seven minutes to play in the first period. First-year forward Peter Morgan added a goal in the final two minutes of the opening frame as the Knights skated into the intermission with a 4-1 advantage.

In the second period, Morgan scored his second goal of the game just 1:20 in, making it 5-1. UNE responded with a power play goal midway through the period and seemed poised to cut into the lead further, but had a goal waved off for offsides on review, swinging momentum back to the Knights as they entered the third period leading, 5-2.

Just 10 seconds into the third period, Geneseo tallied again to extend the lead. The Knights outscored the Nor’Easters, 3-1, in the final frame to extend their lead to 8-3, earning their first national championship game berth in program history.

The Knights (24-3-1) will face Adrian in the National Championship on Saturday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m.