Washington forward Isaiah Stewart dunks during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Hawaii on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaiah Stewart had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 21 Washington over Hawaii 72-61 in the Diamond Head Classic semifinals in Honolulu.

Quade Green added 11 points and seven assists for the Huskies, who will play Houston for the tournament title on Wednesday.

Jaden McDaniels had nine points and 13 rebounds, and Nahziah Carter chipped in with 10 points for Washington.

Stewart made 13 of 21 shots from the field and finished with his fourth straight double-double.