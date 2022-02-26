PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The 22nd-ranked St. John Fisher women’s basketball team won its second Empire 8 title in the last three years as they knocked off their rivals from Nazareth 83-52 in the championship game.

The Golden Flyers started their upset-bid strong, leading 21-16 after the first quarter.

But Nazareth hit just 4-of-15 shots from the field in the second quarter while St. John Fisher connected on 7-of-19 shots including five three-pointers to take a 42-31 lead into the halftime intermission.

The Cardinals’ momentum continued into the third quarter with a 25-12 scoring edge in the period as St. John Fisher built a comfortable 67-43 lead heading into the final quarter.

Claire Kruszka led the way for Fisher with 19 points and six rebounds. Amy Gardner was named tournament MVP as she scored 14 points. Kaitlyn Walker, Sidney Tomasso, and Leah Koonmen each had ten points.

Senior Jadyn Abrams led Nazareth with 14 points while graduate student Sabrina Wolfe added 11 and senior Miyah Sizer scored 12. Senior Kim Davis grabbed 10 rebounds.

Fisher’s victory gives them an automatic berth into the NCAA DIII women’s basketball tournament.

