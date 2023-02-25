Women’s Basketball

The No.1 seed St. John Fisher University women’s basketball team (25-2) repeated as Empire Champions, knocking off No. 2 seed Nazareth College (19-8), 78-55 on Saturday afternoon. A strong second quarter helped the Cardinals secure a 78-55 victory over the Golden Flyers. With this victory, Fisher secures the Empire 8 automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinals repeated as Empire 8 Champions and won their seventh league title in program history. The Cardinals will await their next opponent as the NCAA has their selection show on Monday, Feb. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Senior Kaitlyn Walker was named the 2023 Empire 8 Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament Most Valuable Player, after scoring 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Junior Claire Kruszka, scored 20 points, dished out nine assists, and had six rebounds. Sophomore Sydney Tomasso had a stellar game, scoring 18 points, eight rebounds, and shooting 7-for-9. First-year standout Presleigh Brunner scored 12 points, collected seven rebounds, and had two assists.

First-year standout Brielle Reidinger, the 2023 Empire 8 Co-Rookie of the Year, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Jadyn Abrams added 12 points.

Men’s Basketball

After defeating No. 1 seed Utica University in the semi-finals on Friday night, the St. John Fisher University men’s basketball team completed its goal of winning the 2023 Empire 8 Championship, defeating No. 2 seed Nazareth College, 78-62 on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals earned the Empire 8’s automatic bid into the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament.



The Cardinals became just the second No. 4 seed in Empire 8 men’s basketball history to win the league title, joining Ithaca, who did so in 2011-12.



This is St. John Fisher’s league record tenth Empire 8 Championship, having last won in 2019-20.



Tournament Most Valuable Player Daniel Cook led the way with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Connor Recore was right behind with 14 points and eight rebounds. Brendan McRoy had 13 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Ryan Gentile finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists.



Jonathan Park led Nazareth with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Savage added 10 points. The Golden Flyers shot just 35 percent from the floor and 13.6 percent (3-for-22) from 3-point range.

The Cardinals will find out their location and opponent on Monday at 1 p.m. during the Division III men’s basketball selection show.