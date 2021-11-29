St. Bonaventure no longer in AP Top 25 after first loss of season

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) shoots a three point basket as St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) guards him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team entered this season in the national rankings for the first time since 1971. But after one loss, they’re out.

The Bonnies, ranked 16th nationally in last week’s poll, lost at home Saturday to Northern Iowa, 90-80, falling to 5-1 on the season.

When the latest poll dropped Monday, the Bonnies were out of the Top 25. But they aren’t far back — they’re second in the “others receiving votes” list.

The Bonnies have a strong schedule coming up this month that could help lift them back into the rankings, and of course, teams above them could also lose and fall out.

St. Bonaventure hosts UB on Saturday before facing #17 UConn and Virginia Tech in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in mid-December. UConn is the only opponent on the schedule that is currently ranked.

AP men’s basketball rankings, Week 4

Team (#1 votes)RecPtsPrev
1. Duke (51)7-015135
2. Purdue (9)6-014423
3. Gonzaga (1)6-114281
4. Baylor7-013246
5. UCLA6-112532
6. Villanova4-211477
7. Texas4-111158
8. Kansas5-110274
9. Kentucky5-1100210
10. Arkansas6-096013
11. Arizona6-085117
12. BYU6-079118
13. Tennessee4-173015
14. Florida6-068123
15. Houston5-163112
16. Alabama6-145610
17. UConn6-143722
18. Memphis5-14359
19. Iowa St.6-0403
20. Southern Cal6-038024
21. Auburn5-132519
22. Michigan St.5-2295
23. Wisconsin5-1224
24. Michigan4-217720
25. Seton Hall5-115121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

