Siena PG, Aquinas grad Jalen Pickett says he’s transferring to Penn State

Siena’s Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates in the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena point guard and Rochester native Jalen Pickett says he’s transferring to Penn State.

Pickett will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him a nice addition for new Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Pickett averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

He was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year and became the first freshman in more than three decades to earn a first-team spot on the All-MAAC team.

He was a first-team selection in all three seasons with Siena and was MAAC player of the year in 2020.