Siena PG, Aquinas grad Jalen Pickett says he’s transferring to Penn State

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Siena’s Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates in the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Siena point guard and Rochester native Jalen Pickett says he’s transferring to Penn State.

Pickett will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him a nice addition for new Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry.

As a freshman in 2018-19, Pickett averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals.

He was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rookie of the year and became the first freshman in more than three decades to earn a first-team spot on the All-MAAC team.

He was a first-team selection in all three seasons with Siena and was MAAC player of the year in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss