Section V's Dugan and Farrance are finalists for college hockey's highest honor

College Sports

Two former Section V hockey greats are finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, honoring the best Division I ice hockey player.

McQuaid graduate Jack Dugan of Providence College and Victor graduate David Farrance of Boston University are among the top ten players vying for the prestigious award.

Dugan, a sophomore at Providence, finished the season as the NCAA scoring leader with 52 points on a nation-high 42 assists. He also led all players in points per game (1.53), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22), and even-strength points (30).

Farrance, a junior defenseman at BU, finished sixth in the country in points (43) and ninth in assists (29). He led all Division I defensemen in points, goals (14) and power-play goals (9), playing in all 34 games.

The NCAA cancelled the Frozen Four tournament, but the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee will announce winner for the 2019-2020 season on April 10, 2020.

