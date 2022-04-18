The pair are trying to lead the nationally-ranked Redhawks back to the final four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schroeder alum Maddie Bell and Aquinas grad Lindsey Brinkel have been scoring so much this year for Roberts Wesleyan, it’s not really a surprise anymore.

“We just kind of are like, hey, there’s another one!” Bell said with a smile.

The pair make up the most dynamic scoring duo in Division II lacrosse, with Brinkel (29 goals and 48 assists) second and Bell (56 goals and 29 assists) first in the country in points per game. It’s an accomplishment that isn’t lost on Bell.

“It feels awesome and you can’t hear that without putting a smile on your face but I owe it all to my teammates and my coaches,” said Bell. “They push me every day. They make lacrosse exciting, they make lacrosse fun.”

While the two are both from Rochester, they never played with or against each other before Bell transferred to the Redhawks from Central Michigan last season. The connection didn’t take long to grow.

“I know when Maddie is going to drive just by playing with her for two years and I read her well,” said Brinkel. “But definitely, I know that when she’s going to the goal she’s going to finish it.”

“They have a lot of weight on their shoulders, but they’re taking it with stride and they know that each team has its eyes on them,” said head coach Kristin Paolini. “They’re taking that role and that important job and they’re ready for it.”

Bell’s scoring prowess was on full display in their game against Molloy, when she scored four goals in just 40 seconds. Paolini said they looked it up and why they can’t find anything official it has to be some sort of a record and when something like that happens, she has to sit back and be in total awe.

“I kind of was just in that mindset where I can’t be stopped,” said Bell. “I think the push of that, the motivation, the feeling you get when you’re doing that good, it just makes you go even harder.”

Bell called the program’s first-ever final four appearance last year a dream come true, something to pair will try and replicate in their senior season.