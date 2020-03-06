ROC natives Carter, Stewart lead Washington in rare Pac-12 win, beating Arizona St.

Washington’s Nahziah Carter (11) celebrates a3-pointer against Arizona State late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. Washington won 90-83. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bishop Kearney grad Nahziah Carter scored 23 points, Jaden McDaniels added 16 and the Washington Huskies rallied in the second half to beat Arizona State 90-83 on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils led by four at halftime and stretched the advantage to 61-49 early in the second half.

But Washington rallied and went ahead for good with 5:17 left on McDaniels’ layup.

Washington has won two of three games, bouncing back after dropping nine straight.

Arizona State has dropped three straight. Rob Edwards led the Sun Devils with 23 points.

Former McQuaid standout Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies.