ROC native Isaiah Stewart named to All PAC-12 First Team, All Freshman Team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and former McQuaid basketball standout Isaiah Stewart has been named to the All PAC-12 First Team, as well as the PAC-12 All Freshman Team.
The 6’9” freshman forward has been a force for the Washington Huskies all season. He averages 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly one assist per game on 56% shooting.
Stewart has started all 31 games for Washington this season, and has averaged 32.2 minutes per game as a freshman.
Stewart, a Rochester native, attended McQuaid Jesuit High School before transferring to La Lumiere School, a national powerhouse for high school boys basketball.
Washington takes on Arizona Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.