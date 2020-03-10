ROC native Isaiah Stewart named to All PAC-12 First Team, All Freshman Team

College Sports

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart reacts after scoring late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Montana pm Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 73-56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and former McQuaid basketball standout Isaiah Stewart has been named to the All PAC-12 First Team, as well as the PAC-12 All Freshman Team.

The 6’9” freshman forward has been a force for the Washington Huskies all season. He averages 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly one assist per game on 56% shooting.

Stewart has started all 31 games for Washington this season, and has averaged 32.2 minutes per game as a freshman.

Stewart, a Rochester native, attended McQuaid Jesuit High School before transferring to La Lumiere School, a national powerhouse for high school boys basketball.

Washington takes on Arizona Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.

