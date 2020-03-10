ROC native Isaiah Stewart named to All PAC-12 First Team, All Freshman Team

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart reacts after scoring late in the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Montana pm Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 73-56. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and former McQuaid basketball standout Isaiah Stewart has been named to the All PAC-12 First Team, as well as the PAC-12 All Freshman Team.

The 6’9” freshman forward has been a force for the Washington Huskies all season. He averages 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly one assist per game on 56% shooting.

Stewart has started all 31 games for Washington this season, and has averaged 32.2 minutes per game as a freshman.

Stewart, a Rochester native, attended McQuaid Jesuit High School before transferring to La Lumiere School, a national powerhouse for high school boys basketball.

Washington takes on Arizona Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.