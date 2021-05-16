Roberts Wesleyan women’s lacrosse advances to first final four

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The top-seeded Roberts Wesleyan Redhawks defeated third-seeded Bentley 10-7 to advance to the DII women’s lacrosse final four for the first time in program history.

After Bentley scored two goals to tie it at 3, Wesleyan took over. Kelsey Simmons scored with 27 seconds left in the first half to give the Redhawks a one-goal halftime lead.

Wesleyan dominated the beginning of the second half, scoring the frame’s first four goals. Madison Bell scored twice while Emily Tomei and Linsey Brinkel each netted a goal to give the Redhawks a 8-3 lead.

Bentley would score twice to make it a three-goal game, but Taylor Nathan’s goal with 8:35 left in the game sealed the victory.

The Redhawks will play in the DII semifinals on Friday, May 21 against an opponent still to be determined. The final four will be held in Salem, Virginia.