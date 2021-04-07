Roberts Wesleyan competing for NCAA championship with local talent

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WROC) — Former Section V bowlers are in the national spotlight, as the Roberts Wesleyan bowling team competes for an NCAA title in Kansas City, MO.

The Redhawks are a Division II team, but schools from each level compete for the national championship. The women punched their ticket to the finals after winning the program’s first-ever East Coast Conference title.

“It’s just really amazing to see our team grow, even from freshman year because we’re a small school, so no one expects us to do much,” said Kawyn. “This year we really showed it.”

Kawyn placed first individually at Section V bowling sectionals from sophomore to senior year. The runner up for Greece Athlete of the year was happy to be able to play her favorite sport so close to home. Head coach Marion Sullivan knows her roster of Section V women is no coincidence.

“We are a great DII school, we are competitive, our conference is competitive, and we’re able to compete with those high level teams,” said Sullivan. “We’re winning championships, we’re moving to NCAA Tournaments. I think it finally gives them the option to stay home and bowl.”

“Looking back at Section V, I think it’s really grown a lot too, so I think it’s a great opportunity for girls in Rochester that bowl can definitely join the team,” said Kawyn.

Roberts Wesleyan fell to top seeded McKendree on Wednesday morning, and will play Dusquene in the double-elimination regional round.