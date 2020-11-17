RIT reverses decision to cancel hockey seasons

Just over a week after their seasons were canceled, the RIT hockey teams are back on the ice.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Just over a week after their seasons were canceled, RIT men’s and women’s hockey are back on the ice getting ready to start playing once again.

RIT announced today that they have reconsidered their decision to cancel the men’s and women’s hockey seasons.

BREAKING NEWS | #RIT reconsiders play for 2020-21 men's and women's ice hockey seasons – https://t.co/pwef0wqBtO pic.twitter.com/L4mtOkXGGj — RIT Athletics (@RITathletics) November 17, 2020

“We plan to move forward with college hockey competition, contingent upon New York State consent,” said RIT President David Munson in a press release. “While we remain concerned about the increase in COVID-19, we also realize that the RIT campus will be only lightly populated from Thanksgiving through late January, providing a period where play will be safer.”

The men’s hockey team had campaigned for the school to change their minds and created a petition that had nearly 5,000 signatures.

“The teams have done everything we have asked them to do,” said Sandra Johnson in a press release, the senior vice president for Student Affairs. “We are proud of all RIT students for meeting the challenges of this pandemic.”

The men’s hockey team is a member of the Atlantic Hockey conference, while the women’s team is a member of College Hockey America. Both conferences have submitted return-to-play safety plans to New York state for approval.

RIT men’s hockey senior assistant captain Dan Willett told News 8 that they already have a practice scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and they’re pumped up to get their season back on track.

Schedules for the upcoming season are still to be determined.