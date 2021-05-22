RIT men’s lax heads to final four with second half surge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RIT attackman Larson Sundown totaled five goals and an assist to lead the Tigers past visiting Colorado College, 19-13, in the NCAA Division III Tournament Quarterfinals, Saturday.

Tied at 10-10 with 6:01 left in the third quarter, RIT (12-0) finished the quarter with four straight goals before pulling away with a 5-1 fourth-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

RIT will take on Tufts in the tournament semifinals on Sunday (May 23) at 2:00 p.m. The Jumbos advanced past York (Pa.), 17-7, in the afternoon’s other semifinal hosted by RIT.