RIT men’s lax heads to final four with second half surge

College Sports

9-1 run in second half pushes Tigers to victory

Posted: / Updated:

Matt Wiechers celebrates his third-quarter goal in RIT’s win over Colorado College. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RIT attackman Larson Sundown totaled five goals and an assist to lead the Tigers past visiting Colorado College, 19-13, in the NCAA Division III Tournament Quarterfinals, Saturday.

Tied at 10-10 with 6:01 left in the third quarter, RIT (12-0) finished the quarter with four straight goals before pulling away with a 5-1 fourth-quarter run to put the game out of reach.

RIT will take on Tufts in the tournament semifinals on Sunday (May 23) at 2:00 p.m. The Jumbos advanced past York (Pa.), 17-7, in the afternoon’s other semifinal hosted by RIT.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss