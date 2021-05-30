RIT men’s lacrosse wins first-ever national championship in double-overtime

EAST HARTFORD, CT – MAY 30: The RIT Tigers celebrate their double overtime win over the Salisbury Sea Gulls in the Division III Mens Lacrosse Championship held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on May 30, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WROC) — After years of knocking on the door, the RIT men’s lacrosse team finally climbed the mountaintop winning their first DIII national championship in program history.

The Tigers won a heart-stopping double-overtime game against Salisbury University by a final score of 15-14.

Trailing 14-13 without the ball and less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Salisbury committed a turnover when one of their players interfered with a defending Tiger.

RIT got the ball and quickly made their way down the field when Quinn Commandant fired in his fifth goal of the game to force overtime.

In the first overtime, neither team could score with Walker Hare making a key save for the Tigers with a minute left on the clock.

The game went to a second overtime when the Tigers finally broke through. With seven seconds left on the shot clock, Dawson Tait fired a pass from behind the net to Ryan Barnable who popped it in for the championship-winning goal.

It’s the first title for the Tigers, who had reached the championship game two times before. One of those losses was to Salisbury in 2017.

The Tigers finish the season with a perfect 14-0 record.