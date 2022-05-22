HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — RIT senior attackman Quinn Commandant totaled four goals and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 20-14 victory over Bowdoin in the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Quarterfinals, Saturday, at RIT Turf Field.

RIT (20-1) advances to Sunday’s national semifinal game at 3:00 p.m. and will host Tufts with a berth in next Sunday’s national championship game on the line.

Commandant scored off an assist from graduate student face-off specialist Jimmy Spillane five seconds into the game, before Bowdoin rebounded to take a 3-1 lead with 10:49 on the first-quarter clock.

Commandant and junior attackman Luke Pilcher tallied goals in a 42-second span to tie the game, 3-3, with 9:00 on the clock. Bowdoin tallied at 4:45 before goals by Commandant and sophomore midfielder Seth Grottenthaler scored 53 seconds apart for a 5-4 Tiger lead with 3:06 left in the first.

Bowdoin re-tied the game with 1:42 on the clock before Tiger junior LSM Joe Camp scored with 22 seconds left in the period to put RIT on top, 6-5, heading into the second period.

RIT opened the second quarter with six-straight goals, including two goals by sophomore midfielder John Mozrall, to take a 12-5 lead with 5:10 on the clock. Bowdoin stopped the run with a goal at 4:19, but Pilcher found the net with 2:50 remaining in the half for a 13-5 Tiger lead at halftime.

RIT scored four unanswered goals in the third quarter to extend to a 17-6 lead which proved insurmountable.

Bowdoin’s Patrick Fitzgerald scored four of the Polar Bear’s eight fourth-quarter goals.

Pilcher and senior midfielder Zeb Hollinger each scored for RIT in the fourth quarter.

RIT fired 48 shots, including 29 on target. The Tigers went 21-of-25 on clearing attempts and caused 12 turnovers. Pilcher finished with three goals Mozrall and Hollinger each had a goal and an assist. Junior LSM Joe Camp and sophomore midfielder Seth Grottenthaler each scored a pair of goals.

Senior goalie Drew Hutchison made 14 saves in net to improve to 20-1 on the season. Sophomore defenseman Mike Grace caused three turnovers and had three ground balls. Spillane won 13-of-21 draws and led the Tigers with 10 ground balls.

Will Byrne led Bowdoin with three goals and three assists, while Fitzgerald finished with four goals. Robert Hobbs made nine saves in net for the Polar Bears.

The defending Division III National Champion Tigers are making their 12th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance and 23rd in program history.

Sunday will be the Tigers’ 13th national semifinal appearance. RIT also remains in the mix for their fourth national championship game appearance (2021, 2017, 2013). RIT will host Tufts on Sunday (May 22) at 3:00 P.M. in the NCAA Semifinal.