Tigers just the sixth team in division three history to go win two in a row

EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WROC) — The RIT men’s lacrosse team has climbed the mountain top for the second year in a row after defeating Union 12-10 in the national championship. The Tigers are just the sixth lacrosse team in division three history to win back to back national titles.

But the championship didn’t come easy for RIT. At one point in the second quarter, the Tigers trailed Union 7-2 which was the largest deficit that the defending champs had faced this season.

A pair of goals from Pittsford native John Mozrall would cut into the deficit making it a 7-4 game heading into the break. The Tigers would outscore the Dutchmen 4-0 in the third quarter which included a goal from Fairport grad Spencer Bell.

Marley Angus and Ryan Barnable would open up the fourth quarter with two quick goals to make it an 8-0 run for RIT making it a 10-7 game. The Tigers would never look back.

Senior attackman Quinn Commandant led the way with three goals and an assist. The fifth year senior finishes his career with two national titles.

“To be honest it’s hard to put into words,” said Commandant. “It was hard to put into words last year, it’s just as hard this year. I think being 5th year seniors all three of us, we saw what those seniors last year went through with their last game going out on top and we wanted to do that ourselves and it feels incredible.”

Drew Hutchison was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for his efforts in goal. He tallied 16 saves including five in the pivotal third quarter.

“I think just at halftime we stayed positive the whole time right,” said Hutchison. “That’s one thing. Our group is pretty resilient. No matter what the score was we were gonna go out and make our plays.”