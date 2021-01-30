RIT men’s hockey uses quick start to top Canisius

Caleb Moretz celebrates his goal in the first period, which proved to be the game-winner as the Tigers won 3-2.

Three first period goals gives RIT their second-straight win

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A strong first period proved to be the difference as the RIT men’s hockey team defeated Canisius 3-2 on Saturday night.

Canisuis, due to some COVID problems, played just their 5th game of the season and their 3rd since November 28th.

The rust showed as Will Calverley scored just 74 seconds into the game as he re-directed Nick Bruce’s shot from the point.

Later in the period, Andrew Pertucci popped a rebound in to make it 2-0.

The Tigers were not done, as they capitalized on a five-minute powerplay with a Caleb Moretz goal to head into the first intermission up 3-0.

Canisius came out stronger in the second period, as Jami Virtanen and Max Kouznetsov scored to get within one heading into the third period.

But Logan Drackett made 20 saves in net for the Tigers, seven in the third period, to secure the win.

RIT moves to 6-4-2 on the season. The two teams will meet again on Sunday night, with Canisius hosting the Tigers. They’ll then meet again in Buffalo on Tuesday for their third and final matchup of the season.