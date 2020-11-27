RIT men’s hockey ready to begin season against top-10 Clarkson

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — After an offseason unlike any other, the RIT men’s hockey team is finally ready to drop the puck.

The Tigers will host Clarkson on Friday and hit the road to face the Golden Knights on Sunday. Clarkson is ranked 9th in the country and is unbeaten in nine all-time meetings with the Tigers.

“We’re anxious to see where we stack up against a top-10 team.,” said head coach Wayne Wilson. “We’ve done this another of times whether it’s at Blue Cross or other venues so we’re anxious to see where we stack up. We’re hungry to play, I think that’s the main thing. Are we going to make mistakes? It can get a little sloppy, I’m sure it will. It’ll be good to be on the ice and know that you’re playing against a really good team.”

The Tigers had their season canceled earlier this month only to be brought back just over a week later. The team had a 17-day pause during the ordeal, which Wilson says may be a benefit.

“Having a training camp that starts almost in the beginning in August it seems, although we weren’t all together, being on the ice for three months together that’s way too long,” said Wilson. “The pause was actually good to get some jump and excitement back in once we found out that we were able to play. Thankful for our administration. But you still have to play games to know where your team’s at. It gave our young guys more time to adjust but now we have to get ready to play hockey games.”

The RIT women’s hockey team will also be in action on Friday as they hit the road to take on Syracuse.