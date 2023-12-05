HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second straight season, the RIT men’s hockey team has earned a spot in the national USCHO rankings thanks to their strong start.

The Tigers are 10-4 on the season and are ranked 19th in the country. RIT already has an impressive series on their resume, beating New Hampshire, ranked 10th at the time. They also took the Wildcats to overtime, falling 4-3.

“It means a lot,” said graduate student forward Elijah Gonsalves of the ranking. “It doesn’t mean too too much at this point but for us, it’s a recognition of our hard work and our dedication and we appreciate it.”

“A lot of things are going well for us, starting in the net on out,” said head coach Wayne Wilson. “We’re happy with where we’re at. We’re meeting some of the challenges we need to meet.”

Wilson cites the team’s strong leadership, with six players as captains or assistant captains, to guide the team early this season.

“The click in the room is awesome, everyone is buying into the system,” said Gonsalves, an assistant captain. “That’s been helping us a lot.,” We’ve got a lot of great leaders, the cohesion has been great since camp.”

The Tigers went 25-13-1 last season but ended the year with a loss at home to Holy Cross in the Atlantic Hockey semifinals.

“We went through a very good year last year but a very disappointing ending to last year,” said Wilson. “That also helps us motivate us for this year. We know that there’s a lot of hockey left but the push of trying to be better so that we’re better at the end of this year to move on to the NCAA tournament is a big driving force for us.”

The Tigers have returned ten of their top eleven scorers from last season. Aiding in that process is the fact that RIT can now award athletic scholarships, something they were not able to do before an NCAA rule change in 2022.

“Getting new talent to come here has been easier. We’re getting new players. It’s opened doors to us, that’s for sure,” said Wilson. “Maintaining the fifth-year guys is going to help. But I don’t think that we’re going to even see the results of scholarships for three to four years where you’ve got the full team recruited on scholarships and see where that leads us.”

I don’t know what that difference is going to be. We’re banking that it’s going to be an improvement, but I don’t think it’s going to be that much of an improvement,” Wilson added. “Just enough to maybe decide some of these real close games, that’s where we’re hoping that helps us. And in our depth as well is another factor where it’s really going to play as well.”

The team will head to Massachusetts to take on AIC in their final series before the Christmas break. The Yellow Jackets have finished first or second in the AIC standings in each of the past five standings.

“We’re noting that for sure,” said Gonsalves of AIC’s success. “We’re excited to go into their barn and hopefully get six points.”